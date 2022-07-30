Search

30 Jul 2022

LISTEN: Tommy Barrett lauds the strength of his Treaty Utd squad after FAI Cup progress

LISTEN: Tommy Barrett lauds the strength of his Treaty Utd squad after FAI Cup progress

Reporter:

Tom Clancy

30 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TREATY UNITED manager Tommy Barrett lauded his players for a 'comfortable' win over Usher Celtic in the Extra.ie FAI Cupon Friday evening.

Treaty ran out 5-0 winners in the Markets Field with a number of newcomers in the home squad. 

"We have blooded a few lately," said Treaty boss Tommy Barrett of his squad, which has seen comings and goings during the transfer window of recent weeks.

"We have a squad and I am not afraid to play the lads that we have - we have a squad of 20 and we will play players to suit players," said Barrett, who added that all were "great lads".

Treaty now await the draw for the next round with the mantra "we want to win every game that we play".

After the 5-0 win on Friday evening, Barrett spoke to Limerick Leader reporter Tom Clancy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media