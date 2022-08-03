Search

03 Aug 2022

Jack Ross excited by prospect of working with Dundee United target Jamie McGrath

Jack Ross excited by prospect of working with Dundee United target Jamie McGrath

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 11:03 AM

Jack Ross is excited about the possibility of finally getting a chance to work with Jamie McGrath after he confirmed that Dundee United are closing in on a loan deal for the Wigan midfielder.

The Tannadice boss was close to signing the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international from St Mirren when he was in charge of Hibernian last August before a last-minute snag on deadline day prevented the transfer from happening.

McGrath ended up joining Wigan in January but has struggled for game time with the Latics and is now set to join United on a season-long loan.

“It’s a deal we would hope to conclude but haven’t done so as yet, so difficult for me to comment on properly,” said Ross, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier at home to AZ Alkmaar. “But certainly in terms of our desire to bring that player to the club, that is there.

“I think that’s common knowledge now and I’m confident that hopefully that will be the case.”

Ross thought he had signed McGrath from St Mirren 11 months ago in a proposed swap deal with Scott Allan before a paperwork mix-up at the Easter Road club’s end killed the transfer.

The manager was sacked by Hibs in December but has continued to monitor the midfielder from afar.

“When you work with players or identify them as players you would like to work with, you continually follow their career pathway and how they’re getting on,” said Ross. “He’s somebody I’ve been keen to work with in the past and hopefully I’ll get that opportunity soon.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media