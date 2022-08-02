Four of England’s triumphant Euro 2022 side in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament

Four of England’s triumphant Euro 2022 side have been named in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament.
Goalkeeper Mary Earps, captain Leah Williamson, midfielder Keira Walsh and striker Beth Mead are all in the XI released by UEFA’s technical observer panel.
There are also five players from runners-up Germany and one each from France and Spain.
Mead, named as Player of the Tournament, is joined by Germany’s 20-year-old Lena Oberdorf, who was the Young Player of the Tournament.
Alexandra Popp, Germany’s six-goal forward who missed the final through injury, is also included with team-mates Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering and Klara Buhl.
France defender Sakina Karchaoui and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati complete the line-up.
