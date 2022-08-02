Search

02 Aug 2022

Locals can raise a glass to Sydneyarms Chelsea after Deauville strike

02 Aug 2022

Bargain-buy Sydneyarms Chelsea secured Group Three honours for Charlie Hills in the Prix Six Perfections at Deauville.

Snapped up for just £9,000 as a yearling on behalf of the Chelsea Thoroughbreds syndicate that own her, the daughter of Sioux Nation got off to a flying start when making a winning debut at Newbury in May to earn herself a ticket to Royal Ascot.

Sydneyarms Chelsea, named after a London pub, finished a creditable fifth to Meditate and Mawj in a strong renewal of the Albany Stakes before placing fourth in a Deauville Listed contest just over three weeks ago.

With Ryan Moore in the saddle, the British raider was a 6-1 shot for the Sky Sports Racing-sponsored event on her return to Normandy and was ultimately good value for the winning margin of three-quarters of a length over Terrestrial.

Ipanema Princess ran a creditable race in third for Newmarket-based trainer Amy Murphy.

Former Channel 4 Racing presenter Emma Spencer, who is managing director and racing manager of the Chelsea Thoroughbreds syndicates, was understandably thrilled with the performance of the winner.

“She did it really well. She jumped well and settled into a lovely position and quickened up nicely,” said Spencer.

“She was unlucky last time. Everything went wrong that could have gone wrong, so it wasn’t unexpected what she’s done today.

“She’s a lovely, big filly that Charlie has been really excited about ever since he got her.”

Sydneyarms Chelsea holds entries in the Debutante Stakes and the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, while she also has the option of returning to Deauville later in the month.

Spencer added: “Charlie is in America at the moment and I haven’t spoken to him, but I believe he has given her an entry for the Prix du Calvados on August 20.

“She only cost £9,000 and it’s really exciting. It’s nice she’s got some winning black type and we can step her up now.

“I’d say there might be a celebration in The Sydney Arms tonight! This syndicate is done slightly differently as while it is run by Chelsea Thoroughbreds, it has a lower price point and it’s great to get people in and around the pub involved.

“For some of them this is their first experience of owning a horse, so it looks easy!

“The Sydney Arms is where we use as our base for things like Royal Ascot previews and Cheltenham previews and quite a lot of racing people go there.”

