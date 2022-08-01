Search

01 Aug 2022

Rangers set to be without Ryan Kent and John Souttar for Union St Gilloise clash

Rangers set to be without Ryan Kent and John Souttar for Union St Gilloise clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Aug 2022 8:16 PM

Rangers look set to be without Ryan Kent and John Souttar for their Champions League opener in Belgium.

Reports say neither has made the journey for the first leg of the third qualifying round against Union St Gilloise.

Neither player was visible in a five-minute video of the team’s training session which Rangers released ahead of their journey, or photographs of the squad at training or the airport. All of the other members of Rangers’ Champions League squad featured in the footage.

Souttar went off for James Sands in the second half of a difficult debut as Rangers won 2-1 at Livingston on Saturday while Kent went over on his ankle late on. Centre-back Leon King trained with the team on Monday.

New signing Ridvan Yilmaz, a Turkey international left-back, and midfielder Rabbi Matondo, who missed the Livingston game with a knock, were among the group.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos also trained as he continues his recovery from the thigh injury which required surgery last season.

Speaking before training on Monday morning, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “Rabbi and Ridvan trained with the team (on Sunday).

“We have another session in another couple of hours but we still have some players who are injury doubts. We have to see who is fit but I think Rabbi and Ridvan can travel with us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media