Search

31 Jul 2022

South Africa win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold with victory over Fiji

South Africa win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold with victory over Fiji

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Jul 2022 10:58 PM

South Africa stunned Olympic champions Fiji 31-7 to win men’s rugby sevens Commonwealth gold in Coventry.

First-half tries from Muller du Plessis, JC Pretorius and Shaun Williams saw South Africa surge into a 17-0 lead.

Du Plessis added a second after the break and Mfundo Ndhlovu wrapped up a comfortable victory after Fiji skipper Waisea Nacuqu had managed a consolation effort.

Faith Nathan scored two of Australia’s four tries in their 22-12 victory over Fiji in the women’s final.

It was Australia first women’s rugby Commonwealth gold after winning silver on home soil on the Gold Coast four years ago.

New Zealand claimed both men’s and women’s bronze, with Australia and Canada missing out on respective medals.

None of the home nations were involved in any of the medal matches.

Scotland men had to settle for sixth after Samoa overturned a 19-14 deficit to win 24-19.

England beat Uganda 31-17 to finish ninth with Jamie Adamson claiming a hat-trick.

Grace Compton scored twice as England beat Scotland 29-5 in the women’s fifth-place play-off.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media