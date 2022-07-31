Search

31 Jul 2022

Kevin van Veen penalty earns Motherwell narrow win over St Mirren

Kevin van Veen penalty earns Motherwell narrow win over St Mirren

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Jul 2022 6:09 PM

Caretaker manager Steven Hammell led 10-man Motherwell to their first opening day league win since 2016 as Kevin van Veen’s penalty earned a 1-0 win at St Mirren.

Van Veen struck in the 42nd minute after Scott Tanser had been penalised for handball by referee John Beaton.

The visitors had Ricki Lamie sent off in the 82nd minute but held on for their fourth league win of 2022, half of which have come against St Mirren.

The hosts were left to rue some poor finishing and the brilliance of Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly, who pulled off two outstanding saves.

Hammell had less than 48 hours to prepare for the Paisley trip following the departure of Graham Alexander in the wake of Motherwell’s 3-0 aggregate defeat by Sligo Rovers in the Europa Conference League.

Motherwell’s academy director, who made a post-war record 583 appearances for the club, stuck with Alexander’s preferred 4-3-3 formation but made three changes.

The suspended Callum Slattery dropped out, along with Bevis Mugabi and Ross Tierney, as Sondre Solholm, Sean Goss and Connor Shields came in.

The fixture list pitted Hammell against his former boss and Alexander’s predecessor, Stephen Robinson, who before the game dismissed reports that Motherwell had earmarked him for a Fir Park return as “nonsense”.

Robinson, who fielded six former Motherwell players, was also looking for a lift after St Mirren’s Premier Sports Cup exit.

The opening quarter was scrappy with the main incident being a clash of heads between Mark O’Hara and Paul McGinn. The latter had to go off, handing Stephen O’Donnell an unexpected return to action in the 19th minute. The Scotland right-back’s Fir Park career had looked over after falling out of favour under Alexander and he had not even featured in pre-season.

The game burst into life when Saints created a flurry of chances around the half-hour mark. Jonah Ayunga got in behind but struck well over with his left foot.

Ryan Strain shot over from 10 yards after getting the better of Barry Maguire and Kelly soon pulled off a superb one-handed stop from Ayunga’s header before Solholm did well to stop Alex Greive netting the rebound.

The visitors picked up and Tanser was penalised after blocking Blair Spittal’s shot. The wing-back protested his innocence before Van Veen sent Carson the wrong way from the spot.

O’Hara did not reappear after the interval and Tanser’s miserable day was complete when he pulled a hamstring in the 52nd minute.

Saints created a steady stream of chances. Strain fired well over after a clearance dropped to him in yards of space, Keanu Baccus headed straight at Kelly from 12 yards and Curtis Main headed wide from closer in.

The Motherwell goalkeeper then surpassed his first-half stop by throwing himself to his left to guide Main’s close-range header away from goal.

Lamie was shown a straight red card following a challenge on Baccus before being involved in a scuffle which saw Maguire and Ayunga booked.

Kelly made further saves from Main, Ayunga and Richard Tait as Motherwell held on with the help of a homegrown midfield trio of Maguire, substitute Dean Cornelius and 18-year-old debutant Kian Speirs, who came close with a late curler.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media