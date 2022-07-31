Search

31 Jul 2022

Sammarco shows his class for another Group One success

31 Jul 2022 3:16 PM

German Derby hero Sammarco doubled his Group One tally in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis at Munich on Sunday.

The Peter Schiergen-trained Camelot colt claimed Classic glory by a short head over a mile and a half at Hamburg four weeks ago and dropped back to a mile and a quarter for his latest assignment.

Ridden by Arc-winning jockey Rene Piechulek, Sammacro tracked the early pacesetter Queroyal before being popped the question early in the home straight.

It looked like Schiergen’s charge might have to make do with minor honours when Amazing Grace quickened to the lead, but Sammarco really top gear in the closing stages to reel her in and was ultimately well on top at the line.

Schiergen, who saddled Rocchigiani to win a Group Three at Goodwood on Friday, said: “It was a good performance. It was not easy going from 2400 metres to 2000 metres.

“We’ll decide the next plan with the owner. He has a lot of entries now. He would like to go for the Grosser Preis von Baden, but we will decide later.”

Schiergen memorably won the 2011 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe with the brilliant mare Danedream, but is undecided as to whether to aim for the ParisLongchamp showpiece with his latest stable star.

He added: “He is not entered for the Arc and I’m not sure.

“I think he will run at Baden-Baden and then we will decide what to do.”

