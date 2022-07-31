Search

31 Jul 2022

Tony Finau chases second straight win after comeback in Minneapolis

Tony Finau chases second straight win after comeback in Minneapolis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Jul 2022 7:27 AM

Tony Finau was in prime position to claim his second tour title in just over a week after shooting a third-round 65 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to move four strokes ahead.

The American, who on Sunday came from five behind to win the 3M Open and set the tournament record for the largest final-round comeback in Minneapolis, was tied with playing partner Taylor Pendrith of Canada at 21 under going into the final day in Detroit.

“Taylor’s playing some great golf,” Finau said after play ended on Saturday.

“I can’t say we pulled away from the guys, this is the type of golf course where someone can shoot 8, 9, 10 under, but if we put together a good round tomorrow, might be a two‑man race and I’m looking forward to the challenge again.”

Cameron Young also carded a 65 to finish on 17 under followed one shot back by Germany’s Stephan Jager, with FedEx champion and world number four Patrick Cantlay – the top-ranked player – six off the pace.

Englishmen Matt Wallace and Danny Willett both shot 69s to respectively be 11 and 12 strokes back from the leaders, their countryman Callum Tarren was at seven under with Scotland’s Russell Knox a further stroke back followed by former world number one Luke Donald on two under.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media