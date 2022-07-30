Search

30 Jul 2022

Steve Evans says Stevenage were worthy winners at Tranmere

Steve Evans hailed the quality shown by Stevenage in their 2-1 win at Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

Jordan Roberts smashed home from close range with six minutes to go to seal victory for the visitors at Prenton Park.

Stevenage had been pegged back just after half-time when Kane Hemmings cancelled out Jake Reeves’ opener.

It was a deserved victory after the Hertfordshire club bossed the first half, with Ross Doohan making saves from Carl Piergianni, Max Clark and Jake Taylor.

Reeves put Stevenage ahead five minutes before half-time after getting on the end of a Luke Norris header.

Hemmings equalised from close range on 51 minutes after Neil Byrne’s shot hit the bar, before Roberts decided the contest after Piergianni ficked on a Reeves free-kick.

“We should have been out of sight in the first half, in fairness,” said Evans.

“The performance was fantastic, we were winning the second ball and making chances.

“The keeper has made three or four fantastic saves and rode his luck a couple of times.

“We got the goal and are in command. There were some nerves in the second half and the team seemed to be thinking about not conceding instead of getting the second goal and building on it.

“Perhaps we could have done better with the goal, but it was an instinctive finish.

“They have got on top for 10 minutes and we have had to grind our way back into it.

“We have worked hard on set plays in pre-season and it was a great free-kick that led to the winner.

“It’s something we have worked hard on. 2-1 is harsh on us overall in the 90 minutes. I don’t think at any stage in the game did I feel we would lose.”

Rovers boss Micky Mellon was keen to remain upbeat despite the defeat.

“We didn’t start as we would have liked to do and they put us under a lot of pressure,” he said.

“Ross (Doohan) made some good saves, but we couldn’t get to half-time level.

“We had words at half-time and we asked for a response from the players, which we got.

“I thought we looked much better after we scored and we had a decent spell for a bit after that. They came back into the game and we didn’t respond to it.

“It is a disappointing start to a new season and obviously one that we didn’t want to have.

“It is not what we wanted, of course, but it is the first game of a 46-game season and we have to stay positive and keep our focus.

“We have a tough game at Mansfield next week and we have to pick ourselves up now and be fully prepared for that game.”

