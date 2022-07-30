Early strike from Kristian Dennis enough for Carlisle to see off Crawley

Carlisle striker Kristian Dennis ensured Kevin Betsy’s first Sky Bet League Two game in charge of Crawley ended in a 1-0 defeat.
Dennis needed only five minutes to register the Cumbrians’ opening goal of the new campaign.
Paul Simpson’s side should have achieved a wider margin of victory but they were denied by on-loan Brentford debutant goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe in the opening half.
When Balcombe was substituted at half-time, replacement Corey Addai – also making his first appearance for the visitors – denied Dennis a second goal, as well as saving from Jordan Gibson and Omari Patrick.
Former Arsenal Under-23s manager Betsy was Crawley’s close-season replacement for John Yems – charged by the FA last week following allegations of racism.
Betsy’s team often struggled to adapt to his new possession-based style and star summer capture Dom Telford only briefly threatened to open his account.
Last season’s fourth-tier Golden Boot winner flashed one first-half effort over the crossbar, while James Tilley hit the base of an upright.
