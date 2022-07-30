Search

30 Jul 2022

Conor Hourihane secures Derby’s victory over Oxford

Conor Hourihane’s superb strike gave Derby a 1-0 win over Oxford in their first game in Sky Bet League One for 36 years.

Oxford had chances in front of a 31,000 crowd before Hourihane’s quality finish gave Derby victory in the club’s first competitive match since exiting administration at the start of the month.

Matty Taylor fired wide under pressure from Curtis Davies in the 19th minute and James Henry had a shot saved by Joe Wildsmith in the 33rd.

Derby responded when James Collins had a shot deflected behind before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing burst through on the right in the 38th minute but Simon Eastwood came out to save.

Oxford went close in the 58th minute when Billy Bodin’s drive was tipped over but Eastwood made a brilliant save three minutes later to turn behind a Collins volley.

Eastwood was finally beaten in the 80th minute when substitute Louie Sibley set up Hourihane who fired left-footed into the bottom right corner from just outside the box.

