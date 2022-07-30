Search

30 Jul 2022

Kilmarnock pick up point on Premiership return against Dundee United

Kilmarnock pick up point on Premiership return against Dundee United

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jul 2022 6:01 PM

Kilmarnock salvaged a 1-1 draw on their return to the cinch Premiership as Ash Taylor’s injury-time volley denied Dundee United an opening-day away win.

Dylan Levitt’s first-half goal looked like being the deciding moment of the contest until Taylor smashed home a shot from a corner late in the contest.

United by this point were playing with 10 men after Ian Harkes had been sent off after 70 minutes for a second bookable offence.

Kilmarnock chairman Billie Bowie unfolded the Championship title flag before manager Derek McInnes handed Premiership debuts to Sam Walker, Lewis Mayo, Kerr McInroy, Joe Wright and Ryan Alebiosu.

United handed debuts to Steven Fletcher, Mark Birighitti and Craig Sibbald in their starting line-up, with Glenn Middleton making his bow off the bench in the second half.

It was the home side who had the first chance of the game, McInroy finding Liam Polworth whose effort was saved by Birighitti.

Kilmarnock were on top at this point and Polworth was unfortunate to see a measured effort curl just the wrong side of the post.

United’s first real chance came from a dead ball. Taylor fouled Sibbald on the edge of the penalty box and Charlie Mulgrew’s free-kick was well pushed away by Walker in the home goal.

Kilmarnock looked the team more likely to break the deadlock and, after a mistake from Ryan Edwards, Polworth’s third attempt of the half was saved by Birighitti.

Alebiousu, the Arsenal loanee, then beat Tony Watt before shooting with his left foot towards the far corner, only narrowly missing the target.

United had barely threatened from open play but moved in front a minute before half-time.

Liam Smith’s cross from the right found Fletcher who backheeled it into the path of Levitt whose strike beat Walker from the edge of the box.

It was United who also had the first chance of the second half. Watt worked a one-two with Fletcher before being fouled by Alan Power who was booked. Fletcher teed up Mulgrew from the free-kick but the defender shot over.

Kilmarnock were given a lifeline when Harkes was sent off for a foul on Liam Donnelly having previously been booked for trying to block a Walker kick-out.

Polworth tried again from distance but his shot flew over the top before Shaw came even closer with an effort from a tight angle that struck the underside of the crossbar but did not bounce in.

But with the clock in injury time, Polworth floated over a corner, Lewis Mayo flicked on and Taylor showed great composure to thrash his volley beyond Birighitti.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media