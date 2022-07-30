Search

30 Jul 2022

Trawlerman delivers on early promise

Trawlerman delivers on early promise

30 Jul 2022 3:45 PM

John and Thady Gosden’s Trawlerman avoided the traffic problems in behind to land the Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood on Saturday.

In a race full of hard-luck stories, Benoit De La Sayette guided the 6-1 shot to join the Mark and Charlie Johnston-trained duo of Themaxwecan and Golden Flame at the head of proceedings passing the three-furlong marker and Trawlerman was not for passing when sent on to win the race by his young rider.

The 4-1 co-favourite Bague D’Or was one of those that had to fight his way into contention and had to settle for a silver medal, while third-placed Euchen Glen was held up and ridden for plenty of luck, but encountered travel problems whenever Paul Mulrennan attempted to deliver the evergreen nine-year-old.

Thady Gosden said: “We’ve been trying to get this horse settled as he’s been over generous in his races. We put a hood on him and he didn’t do as much.

“He has plenty of talent and is a genuine horse who gives you everything when you ask for it.

“We were trying to run him in a race that had a big enough field to try and get him settled. We will see where we go from here.

“Benoit is riding very well and has ridden another good race.”

De La Sayette said: “He showed us his true ability as he was settled and relaxed. Good horses take us to the line, and he’s one of them.

“The race panned out perfectly. We broke smartly and had a nice tow through, and when I pulled him out he went through the motions. He really showed his true ability today.”

On how his own year has been going he said: “It’s unbelievable to think that this year has flown as smoothly as this. I’m just overwhelmed with how things are going at the minute and hopefully they carry on.”

