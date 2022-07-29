Bjorn Ulvaeus says Lionesses’ use of Abba song made Swedish defeat more bearable

Bjorn Ulvaeus has congratulated the England Women’s football team on reaching the Euro 2022 final and said their use of Abba music to celebrate their win over Sweden makes the defeat “a little easier to bear”.
The Swedish musician recorded a video message for the Lionesses, in which he was dressed in his country’s national football strip.
It comes after England stormed to victory on Tuesday, beating Sweden 4-0 and earning them a place in Sunday’s final against Germany.
In the video, posted to the official Abba Voyage Instagram page, the singer said: “Dear Lionesses, I’m Bjorn from Abba.
“I understand that you celebrated your well earned victory the other day with Abba music and I have to say that that makes the defeat a little easier to bear.
“So congratulations.”
The post’s caption also congratulated the Lionesses on “a well played game and excellent taste in music”.
Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium begins at 5pm.
