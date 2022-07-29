Search

29 Jul 2022

5 Germany players to watch in the Euro 2022 final against England

5 Germany players to watch in the Euro 2022 final against England

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 3:39 PM

Germany have the chance to earn their ninth European Championship title when they face England in the Euro 2022 final.

After finishing top of Group B, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side beat Austria in the quarter-finals and France in the semi-finals to set up a clash with the hosts at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five key Germany players to watch against England on Sunday.

Alexandra Popp

Popp has overcome previous Euro disappointment to become one of the standout players of Euro 2022 after missing the 2013 and 2017 tournaments due to injury, and the Wolfsburg striker has certainly made her mark.

She came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth in their opening game against Denmark and has started every game since.

The 31-year-old is now challenging England’s Beth Mead for the Golden Boot, with both players tied on six goals each.

Lena Oberdorf

Oberdorf, 20, has earned praise for her mature performances throughout the tournament, playing in a deeper central midfield role for Germany.

She is able to pick out passes at the back but is also strong defensively and has made 20 successful tackles so far in the competition, more than any other player.

Svenja Huth

While Wolfsburg team-mate Popp may have the headlines with her goals, Huth has been another crucial part of Germany’s forward line.

The 31-year-old has been essential to Germany’s creative play operating down the wing and showed the problems she can cause in the game against France on Wednesday, setting Popp up twice for the team to progress to the final.

Lina Magull

The Bayern Munich captain has caused havoc for defences throughout the tournament, winning the ball well across the pitch and having plenty of shots on target.

Magull has also provided goals for Germany and is their second top scorer with two goals, netting against Denmark in the group stage and Austria in the quarter-final.

Giulia Gwinn

Ever-present in the Germany squad, Gwinn has started every game at full-back this summer but has also worked well down the wing in attacking spells.

Apart from an unfortunate own goal from goalkeeper Merle Frohms against France, Germany are yet to concede to any other team in the tournament and Gwinn has been a key part of their solid defence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media