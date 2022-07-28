Search

29 Jul 2022

Orient without suspended Shadrach Ogie for League Two opener with Grimsby

Leyton Orient will be without Shadrach Ogie for their Sky Bet League Two opener with Grimsby on Saturday.

Ogie was sent off against Northampton at the end of last season and will serve the final game of his three-match suspension this weekend.

Boss Richie Wellens will have a number of new faces at his disposal but Theo Archibald will need no introduction after he made his loan switch from Lincoln permanent having signed on a free transfer.

Fellow summer arrivals Rob Hunt, George Moncur, Anthony Georgiou and Charlie Kelman will hope to make their debuts at Brisbane Road.

Newly promoted Grimsby begin life back in the fourth tier with another long trip to the capital.

Manager Paul Hirst has overseen a number of changes in personnel since they went up via the play-offs in dramatic fashion following a 2-1 win over Solihull Moors at the London Stadium, which is only a few miles from Orient’s ground.

Jordan Maguire-Drew struck a late goal at the home of West Ham in June to secure promotion and will face his old club on Saturday.

New Grimsby signing Otis Khan is another set to be up against his former employers after he swapped east London for north east Lincolnshire during the summer.

