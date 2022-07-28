Search

28 Jul 2022

Shaun Whalley set to make Accrington debut at home to Charlton

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 7:14 PM

Accrington could have a number of new signings on display for the visit of Charlton, with Shaun Whalley set to make his full debut this weekend.

The attacker joined from Shrewsbury this summer, one of seven additions made by Stanley having let nine move on.

Forward Colby Bishop exited in surprise fashion earlier this month to Sky Bet League One rivals Portsmouth and Whalley, Alhagi Touray Sisay and Thursday addition Enock Lusiama will aim to fill the void created by the departure of last season’s top goalscorer.

The hosts also have Ryan Astley and Jay Rich-Baghuelou nursing minor knocks while Michael Nottingham is a longer-term absentee with a tendon problem.

Charlton begin life under new boss Ben Garner in Lancashire looking to kick on under the ex-Swindon manager.

Garner replaced Johnnie Jackson and has raided his old club for the likes of Joe Wollacott, Jack Payne and Mandela Egbo.

Egbo will have to wait to make his debut, though, after he sustained an issue with his knee during pre-season.

The Addicks let numerous players depart, with experienced quartet Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce and Ben Watson moving on from the Valley this summer.

