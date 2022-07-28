Search

28 Jul 2022

Barcelona agree to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla for £41.87m

Barcelona agree to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla for £41.87m

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 7:35 PM

Barcelona have swooped in to agree a deal for Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

The 23-year-old France international will join the Spanish side for a reported 50million euros (£41.87million) providing he passes a medical and agrees personal terms, which is not expected to be a problem given he has already posed for pictures in Barca clothing.

It is a blow for Chelsea, who were hopeful of bringing the centre-half to Stamford Bridge, but now must look for alternative defensive options.

A statement from Barca read: “FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts.”

The deal continues Barca’s spending spree this summer following the captures of Raphina from Leeds and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and made 133 appearances for the Andalucian club.

Chelsea lost defenders Andreas Christensen – to Barcelona – and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers this summer and although they have signed Kalidou Koulibaly, Thomas Tuchel is still on the lookout for additional arrivals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media