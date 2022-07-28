New-look Derby begin League One campaign against Oxford

A much-changed Derby side will step into third-tier action for the first time in 36 years in Saturday’s League One home clash with Oxford.

Caretaker boss Liam Rosenior could almost field an entire starting XI of new recruits.

The Rams have brought in 11 free-transfer signings in a hectic summer entirely underpinned by a protracted takeover that was only completed earlier this month.

Midfielder Conor Hourihane and forward David McGoldrick will be among those hoping to make competitive debuts this weekend.

Oxford could be without Cameron Brannagan, with the winger the subject of a bid that could see him leave the club.

Winger Josh Murphy should be in line for his competitive debut, having made the free-transfer switch from Cardiff.

Left-back Ciaron Brown and centre-back Stuart Findlay are other new faces available to boss Karl Robinson.

New recruit Yanic Wildschut will be a doubt after picking up a hamstring twinge in pre-season.