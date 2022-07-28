Search

28 Jul 2022

Bradley Dack unlikely to start Blackburn's season opener against QPR

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 3:35 PM

Bradley Dack is unlikely to start for Blackburn in their Sky Bet Championship opener at home to QPR on Saturday.

New Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has indicated Dack, who missed much of last season with an ACL injury, is not yet fit enough to start, having played only once in pre-season, scoring in Rovers’ 1-0 friendly win over Lincoln last weekend.

Callum Brittain, Blackburn’s only senior summer signing, is set to make his debut, but the hosts will have to cope without a number of players who have left the club this summer, including Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell.

Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz is still at Ewood Park, though, despite speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

QPR also have a new boss in the form of Mick Beale, a former assistant to Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa.

QPR’s four new signings will be hoping to make their debuts.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter has arrived following his departure from Chelsea, forward Tyler Roberts has joined on loan from Leeds, midfielder Taylor Richards on loan from Brighton and full-back Kenneth Paal on a permanent deal from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Beale, who has regularly adopted a 4-3-3 system in pre-season, will be hoping his side can bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in their last friendly.

