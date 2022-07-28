Warren Point adds further depth to Appleby’s middle-distance hand

Charlie Appleby once again dominated the opening race at Goodwood, with Warren Point just getting up to deny stablemate Blue Trail in the Coral Kincsem Handicap.

Appleby, who took Wednesday’s opener with Secret State, fielded three in the near-10 furlong contest with William Buick on Warren Point (9-2), James Doyle on the top-weight Natural World and Frankie Dettori partnering Blue Trail.

Yet it was Dettori on the seemingly third-string Blue Trail (18-1) who went clear with a furlong to run, looking like he had stolen it.

Buick burst out of the pack to chase him down, though, and the Great Voltigeur entry prevailed by a neck with the pair three and a quarter lengths clear of the beaten 3-1 favourite Migdam.

🔵 A @godolphin tussle at @Goodwood_Races Charlie Appleby's stable companions Blue Trail & Warren Point fight out a cracking finish to the opener, with the latter coming out on top for William Buick pic.twitter.com/1FTLm2ayta — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 28, 2022

Assistant trainer Alex Merriam said: “It was nice that they both ran pleasing races.

“Warren Point has only had three races and was a bit keen last time. He was really impressive, and William gave him a lovely ride.

“I spoke to Charlie and he mentioned stepping him up to a mile and a half. He’s in the Great Voltigeur, which is a possibility.

“Blue Trail also ran well. It looks like the gelding operation has benefitted him.”

Buick added of the winner: “For his pedigree, he shows a lot of pace which is a good sign and he will stay a mile and a half in time. He is one to look forward to.”