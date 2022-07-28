Search

28 Jul 2022

Goalkeeper David Marshall named new Hibernian team captain

28 Jul 2022 11:51 AM

Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall has been named as Hibernian’s new team captain.

The recently-recruited 37-year-old will take over from long-serving skipper Paul Hanlon, who will continue to perform a leadership role as club captain.

Marshall, who joined earlier this summer on a two-year deal after leaving QPR, wore the armband for much of the ill-fated Premier Sports Cup campaign this month in the absence of injured defender Hanlon.

Ryan Porteous, 23, will be third in line to the captaincy as Lee Johnson continues to put his stamp on the team after being appointed Hibees boss in May.

“David Marshall will be our team captain,” the manager told Hibs’ website. “He is a player with extensive experience and is a well-respected figure in the dressing room.

“He has been captain for the majority of pre-season and has really impressed me both on and off the pitch in terms of those leadership qualities.

“To have a strong voice behind the defence will really help the team and will be very beneficial to achieving a good defensive record.

“Paul Hanlon will remain as our club captain. Obviously he is a stalwart of the club and is a player that is extremely trusted. Paul can advise players, young and old, both on and off the pitch and is a key part of our plans moving forward.

“When David and Paul are unavailable, then Ryan Porteous will assume captain responsibilities. Ryan is highly regarded within the club. We recognise his will to win and his leadership qualities. We look forward to helping him to develop and nurture his leadership skills.”

