Search

26 Jul 2022

Forest Falcon swoops for Goodwood glory

Forest Falcon swoops for Goodwood glory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 3:40 PM

Mark and Charlie Johnston saw their Qatar Goodwood Festival get off to the best possible start as Forest Falcon landed the opening Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap.

The four-year-old was partnered by Frankie Dettori for the 10-furlong event and started a 14-1 chance after finishing 14th of 22 when last seen in the John Smith’s Cup at York earlier in the month.

This time the gelding was a straightforward winner, racing wide and taking up the lead two furlongs from home to prevail by a length and three-quarters.

“It’s good to get off the mark on the first runner, it’s very much Charlie’s doing,” said Mark Johnston.

“He earmarked this race for this horse at the beginning of the season and said all along that this would be his D-Day and he was right. He couldn’t have won it more easily.”

Dettori added: “I always knew I was going to get a good position, Charlie told me he was a good traveller.

“He was a bit gassy at the beginning, but he had a good start and with a good lead I thought to just wait until the cutaway and get him going, and he just found another gear.

“In the space of half a furlong he had three lengths on the field, he was never in doubt.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media