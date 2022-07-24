No immediate plans for Inspiral after Newmarket reverse

Connections of Coronation Stakes winner Inspiral will look to an autumn campaign after choosing to bypass the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Last season’s May Hill and Fillies’ Mile winner made a belated three-year-old debut, providing father and son training partnership John and Thady Gosden the highlight of an otherwise disappointing Royal Ascot, powering to a second Group One success in the Coronation.

The daughter of Frankel was subsequently beaten at odds of 1-7 by Prosperous Voyage in the Falmouth at Newmarket’s July Festival meeting.

Initial tentative plans were made for Inspiral to contest the Prix Jacques le Marois, a Group One contest over a mile at Deauville on August 14.

However, Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, who own the filly, has hinted she may instead be saved for an autumn campaign.

Richardson said: “We haven’t got anything to say at this point in time with regards to the filly. We are just giving her a bit of a freshen up now.

“As we discounted Goodwood, I haven’t really spoken (to John and Thady Gosden) about targets.

“Obviously, those autumn mile and mile-and-a-quarter races we will look at in due course, as long as she is in good form.

“I haven’t really haven’t had too many dealings with her (since the Falmouth).

“She came out of the race fine and everything was checked over, but apart from that it is freshening her up, as I understand.”