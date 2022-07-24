No immediate plans for Inspiral after Newmarket reverse

Connections of Coronation Stakes winner Inspiral will look to an autumn campaign after choosing to bypass the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.
Last season’s May Hill and Fillies’ Mile winner made a belated three-year-old debut, providing father and son training partnership John and Thady Gosden the highlight of an otherwise disappointing Royal Ascot, powering to a second Group One success in the Coronation.
The daughter of Frankel was subsequently beaten at odds of 1-7 by Prosperous Voyage in the Falmouth at Newmarket’s July Festival meeting.
Initial tentative plans were made for Inspiral to contest the Prix Jacques le Marois, a Group One contest over a mile at Deauville on August 14.
However, Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, who own the filly, has hinted she may instead be saved for an autumn campaign.
Richardson said: “We haven’t got anything to say at this point in time with regards to the filly. We are just giving her a bit of a freshen up now.
“As we discounted Goodwood, I haven’t really spoken (to John and Thady Gosden) about targets.
“Obviously, those autumn mile and mile-and-a-quarter races we will look at in due course, as long as she is in good form.
“I haven’t really haven’t had too many dealings with her (since the Falmouth).
“She came out of the race fine and everything was checked over, but apart from that it is freshening her up, as I understand.”
There were joyous scenes at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Monday night for the homecoming celebrations | PICTURE: Sportsfile
The parochial house in the village of Feohanagh, not to be mistaken with the village of Feenagh, seven kilometres away
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.