24 Jul 2022

On this day in 2014: Brownlee brothers dominate Commonwealth triathon

24 Jul 2022 7:05 AM

Alistair Brownlee beat brother Jonny to Commonwealth Games gold in the triathlon at Strathclyde Country Park on this day in 2014.

The Olympic gold medallist had time to grab England and Yorkshire flags and give his brother a clap before walking across the finish line.

England had never won a medal in the sport at the Commonwealths before but took home four on one day after Jodie Stimpson produced a superb performance to take gold in the women’s race with Vicky Holland winning a surprise bronze.

The men’s race was not nearly as competitive because of the incredible dominance of Yorkshire’s Brownlee brothers.

They led virtually from start to finish but it was older brother Alistair who again had the edge to add the Commonwealth title to his Olympic and world crowns.

“I’m fortunate I’ve won the world title, I’ve won the Olympic title and to complete the set with the Commonwealth title as well, that’s the most important thing for me,” he said.

“They’re the big three things in Olympic-distance triathlon so it’s perfect, it’s far more than I ever could have dreamed of.”

Jonny, who won Olympic bronze in 2012, finished 11 seconds adrift while South Africa’s Richard Murray won bronze.

