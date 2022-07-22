Search

22 Jul 2022

Cloudy outlook is more than fine for Gemma Tutty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 7:56 PM

Gemma Tutty had an Ascot day to remember, taking the John Guest Racing Brown Jack Handicap Stakes with Mostly Cloudy. It was not only the trainer’s first runner at the Berkshire course, but her first visit.

The young handler spotted the potential of the Harzand colt, buying the Andrew Balding cast-off for 23,000 guineas at the Tattersalls Autumn sale and he has improved markedly, winning five consecutive handicaps.

The latest was a four-length success, with Tom Marquand getting a nice tow into the two-mile event aboard the 1-11 favourite before powering clear, making the long trip from Osmotherley in North Yorkshire well worthwhile.

Tutty said: “I have never even been to Ascot before. It was tense, but hugely exciting. I’m so glad he has fulfilled the potential he has and more.

“He is hard work. He has to have a lead everywhere and he turns his bum on you in the stable. He wrestled me around the stable saddling him today. He was on his toes, but once the stalls open he is a picture of professionalism.

“He is a boyo. He is lovely and now we know what to do with him, he isn’t too bad.

“He is in the Lonsdale Cup, but we will have to have a good think about that. There is also a Group Three at Chantilly at the end of August that we will have to have a think about. He is in the sales, but hopefully the owners might want to hang on to him a bit longer now.”

Becky Smith has endured a few near misses in big amateur riders’ races, but Carnival Zain came good for her in the #allintherace Ascot Lady Amateur Riders’ Trophy.

The Micky Hammond-trained Youmazin gelding justified 2-1 favouritism in fine style, cruising to a three-and-a-half-length success, making it four wins from his last six starts.

Smith said: “I struggled for a few years to even get a ride in this race. We did actually have this horse in the race last year but the ground was a bit quicker, so we took him out – I wish we hadn’t now!

“He is a better horse this year. Micky has done a great job with him this year – he is not easy to deal with. He is a little bit quirky, but he is very straightforward to ride. It is a dream for me. To win a race at Ascot for us is just massive.”

