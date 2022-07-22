Search

22 Jul 2022

Mayor Sadiq Khan reveals plan to return Olympics and Paralympics to London

Mayor Sadiq Khan reveals plan to return Olympics and Paralympics to London

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 6:05 PM

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says his office are “working on a plan” to bring the Olympics and Paralympics back to the city.

The earliest London could bid for a Games would be 2036, with Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032) staging the next three editions.

“We’re working on a plan to bring the Olympics back to London, and I’ll tell you why,” Khan told Sky Sports at an event marking the 10th anniversary of London 2012.

“We’ve seen over the last few days the consequences of climate change in relation to the heatwaves, in relation to the grass fires that have destroyed 41 properties in London.

“What we need is to make sure future Games are green and what we’re doing is working on a plan to have the greenest Games ever.

“The great thing about London is you don’t expend carbon on building new stadiums, new places to do cycling, new places to do swimming, because we’ve got all the kit. And so watch this space.”

The winning bid for the 2036 host city is expected to be announced within the next four years.

If a London bid were launched and to be successful, the city would become the first to stage four Olympic Games after previous editions in 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Khan said: “We’ve got time. There’s no pressure from the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the key thing is to make sure we’ve got all the building blocks in place.

“We’d break a record by the way, the first city to have four Games, which is exciting. Wouldn’t that be great?

“It’s early days yet, but the ambition is there. The great thing to remember is the power of sport. It’s above party politics, it’s above north versus south, it’s not about colour of skin.

“We’ve got to engender that Olympic spirit in relation to that recovery after the pandemic.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media