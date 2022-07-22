Search

22 Jul 2022

Ed Slater says he ‘will meet this challenge head-on’ after MND diagnosis

Ed Slater says he ‘will meet this challenge head-on’ after MND diagnosis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Ed Slater says he will “meet this challenge head-on” after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 33-year-old Gloucester lock announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect on Thursday.

Gloucester set up a JustGiving page to raise £20,000 for Slater and his family. That target was passed within hours of its launch and on Friday afternoon stood at just under £44,000.

Slater, who featured in a number of England squads and represented England Saxons, joined Gloucester in 2017 following seven years with Leicester, where he served as club captain.

“I want to say Thank You to everyone for all your messages of support and generosity,” he said, on Twitter.

“It gives me and my family a huge amount of strength in a time of sadness for us.

“I will meet this challenge head-on. Ultimately I can’t win but I will fight with everything. Hope is not lost.

“I also want to add a thank you to @JillADouglas and @MNDoddie5 who have been a huge support. I’d also like to thank @mndassoc.

“Both are working to fight this disease for me and all my fellow battlers of MND as well as our loved ones.”

Gloucester have expressed gratitude for support received by the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The foundation was set up by former Scotland and British and Irish Lions lock Doddie Weir, who revealed in June 2017 that he was suffering from MND.

Weir has been driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into an, as yet, incurable disease.

Announcing Slater’s diagnosis on Thursday, Gloucester said: “Following six months of testing, Ed’s diagnosis was confirmed last week, and as a result, with the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.

“Everyone at Gloucester Rugby – players, management and staff – are entirely committed to supporting Ed, his wife Jo and his three children in whatever way required.

“We know the same will be true of Gloucester and Leicester fans, and the wider rugby community.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media