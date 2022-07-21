Search

21 Jul 2022

Dance In The Grass looks to have bright future

Dance In The Grass looks to have bright future

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 4:51 PM

Dance In The Grass has some lofty targets on her radar after maintaining her unbeaten record in the European Bloodstock News EBF Star Stakes at Sandown.

A winner on debut over the same seven furlongs at 20-1 last month, the Mark and Charlie Johnston-trained daughter of Cracksman was slowly away on this occasion and found herself at the rear of the field.

On settling down Silvestre de Sousa only had one behind him as Ipanema Princess set stiff fractions in front. But as a few found trouble in running, De Sousa brought his mount wide in the straight.

The 11-4 favourite quickened nicely to hit the front and then had to be tough to see off Charlie Appleby’s Fairy Cross by three-quarters of a length, earning a 25-1 quote for the Qipco 1000 Guineas with Betfair.

“It was Plan Z as she missed the break and was a lot further back than intended, but I was impressed as she had to make a lot of ground up,” said Charlie Johnston.

“Because she made such a big effort I thought she was going to pay for that in the last 150 yards, but she managed to find even more so it was impressive.

“She’s by Cracksman so you wouldn’t expect her to be doing this already but even though it’s a small sample size, the Cracksmans are making an impression – we’ve got three and two have won and the other will be out soon.

“She’s in the Debutante and Moyglare in Ireland. I suspect her next run will either be the Moyglare (Curragh) or the May Hill at Doncaster. Those look the two best options for her.

“They are in September which is a far way away, but if anything you’d think she would improve for going a mile.”

Sir Michael Stoute’s Nostrum was installed at 20-1 by Coral for the 2000 Guineas following a winning debut in the Martin Densham Memorial EBF Maiden Stakes.

Ryan Moore was keen to be handy early on and the son of Kingman and he bounded clear to win by three lengths.

“He’d gone nicely at home. He’s a big horse so I thought he might be a little raw and if he started slow he might not get organised at all,” Moore told Racing TV of the Juddmonte-owned 13-2 winner.

“We had the Godolphin horse (Golden Speech) close to us so I was able to follow him and get a good position.

“I thought the ground would be quicker but it rode good to soft, so a nice big horse like him it allowed him to get organised.

“He was left in front a long way out because the Godolphin horse had a look at something two out and stopped which meant I was left in front when I didn’t want to be, but he kept lengthening and you’d have to be delighted with what he’s done.

“I think there’s plenty of improvement in him, but he’s probably more of a three-year-old than a two-year-old. He’d have no problem going a mile and he may get further.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media