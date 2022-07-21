Search

21 Jul 2022

Prix Rothschild set to be next assignment for Prosperous Voyage

A trip to France for the Prix Rothschild could be next on the agenda for Ralph Beckett’s Falmouth heroine Prosperous Voyage.

The daughter of Zoffany was placed twice behind superstar filly Inspiral as a juvenile and kicked off her three-year-old campaign by finishing a neck second to Cachet in the 1000 Guineas.

And while she finished a long way behind Inspiral in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, she turned that form on its head on the July Course – inflicting a shock defeat on John and Thady Gosden’s charge.

In the immediate aftermath, Beckett nominated a return to Newmarket for the Sun Chariot as a major target, but as that race is not until October, she is first set to go in search of top-level honours on foreign soil.

Jamie McCalmont, bloodstock agent and racing manager to part-owner Marc Chan, said: “All is good with Prosperous Voyage and we’re heading to Deauville on August 2 for the Prix Rothschild.

“The Sun Chariot is not until the second half of October, so I don’t think we’re going to wait that long. I would hope she’ll have at least one more run if not two.

“For sure she definitely handles the track at Newmarket very well, so you could see why that (Sun Chariot) would be the long-term aim.”

