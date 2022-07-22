Limerick's Sarah Lavin set for World Athletics' Championship debut

LIMERICK Olympian Sarah Lavin will make her debut at the World Athletics' Championships in Oregan, USA this Saturday.

The 28-year-old from Lisnagry has been in terrific form this summer breaking her personal best for the 100m hurdles on three occasions.

Lavin set her 12.84PB at the recent Cork City Sports Meet. The performance follows on from her claiming a 7th national outdoor title which the talented Limerick hurdler secured last month.

Lavin has already had a 2022 to remember, finishing 7th in the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships back in March.

Her season best of 12.84 (+1.3) ranks 41st in the World, but Lavin is another who thrives on championship racing.

Emerald AC athlete Lavin, who competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last summer, is coached by Noelle Morrissey.

The first round heats in the women's 100m hurdles are due off from 7.20pm Irish time on Saturday. The race will be live on BBC TV.