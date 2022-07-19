Well wishes for Haller and cycling tips for Muirhead – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.
Support poured in for Sebastien Haller after he was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.
Tottenham got creative to announce their new signing.
New number, who this?
Marcus Rashford was pleased with Manchester United’s progress.
Djed the Red.
Crouchy enjoyed the Greeters Guild.
Solid advice from Neil Warnock.
Alex Morgan was doing some investigation.
Manchester City dropped their new away kit.
Well held!
Jofra Archer was feeling it.
Chris Hoy had some cycling tips for Eve Muirhead.
Procad - Ireland’s leading provider of design, manufacturing, engineering and construction software solutions has officially re-branded to Symetri.
Cllr. Tony O'Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council; Eoin Conlan, Manager, Lahinch Lesiure Centre; and Heather Humphreys, T.D., Minister for Rural and Community Development PIC: Eamon Ward
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.