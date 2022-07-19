England’s Ellis Genge praised for ‘immense’ displays on Australia tour

Bristol boss Pat Lam has hailed Ellis Genge’s “immense” contribution to the England tour of Australia.

Genge, who links up with Bristol later this summer after captaining Leicester to their first Gallagher Premiership title, produced outstanding form as England claimed a 2-1 Test series triumph Down Under.

The 27-year-old prop excelled throughout, continuing from where he left off with Tigers and during England’s Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Genge, along with his England squad colleagues, is now on a break after returning from Australia.

But the Bristolian’s west country return is eagerly awaited, heading up a list of new arrivals that also includes former Sale Sharks fly-half AJ MacGinty and Scotland international forward Magnus Bradbury.

“Ellis was immense on the tour and he was immense all season for England and Leicester,” Bristol rugby director Lam said.

“When you talk to him, you can see why.

“Guys had to fill in some forms here – the internationals don’t have to do it as they are currently away – but Ellis was one of the first guys in the group to do it, sending stuff in and communicating, and he’s not even here.”

Lam believes that Genge prospered as Leicester skipper, adding: “It adds to your game.

“I always challenge guys to try and prepare and think as though they are the captain, because it does change the way you think – it is the bigger picture.

“I think everyone knows the growth Ellis is making and he will definitely be in our leadership group.

“He is back home and excited to be back home and, whether he has got a title or not, he is still going to be a massive leader in the group.

“A lot of the guys here, it is not really about the title they have, it is about the impact they will have throughout the group.”

While Genge prepares for a new chapter in his career, Lam was also enthused by Sam Jeffries’ presence on the England tour.

Jeffries, whose career was stalled by a serious knee injury, offers options in the back-row and second-row.

𝘏𝘌𝘈𝘋𝘐𝘕𝘎 𝘿𝙊𝙒𝙉 𝙐𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍 🛫 Sam Jeffries has been called up to @EnglandRugby's tour of Australia 🇦🇺 He will travel to Perth today ahead of England’s first Test against Australia on Saturday, July 2nd. pic.twitter.com/lgbUxuBiwv — Bristol Bears 🐻 (@BristolBears) June 30, 2022

And his Bristol form last term prompted a call-up from England boss Eddie Jones to his squad in Australia after Charlie Ewels was ruled out by injury.

Lam said: “When Eddie does his visits and we talk about players, I said to him to have a close look at Sam because of the qualities that he has.

“He can play right across the back-row and second-row and getting away on tour shows how far he has come.

“Fair play, Eddie brought him into a training camp (earlier this year), they liked what they saw and there is no doubt he would have fitted in well.

“Sam is a remarkable individual, on and off the field.”