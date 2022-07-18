In Pictures: Limerick players and fans celebrate famous All-Ireland hurling final win

LIMERICK senior hurlers claimed their third All-Ireland senior hurling title in a row when edging past Kilkenny 1-31 to 2-26 in a thrilling decider played at Croke Park on Sunday.
It was Munster champion's Limerick fourth Liam MacCarthy Cup success in five years.
John Kiely's Limerick side are unbeaten in their last 16 championship games in a row.
Sportsfile's photographers were on hand at Croke Park yesterday to capture a magical day for the Limerick team and their supporters.
