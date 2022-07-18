Search

18 Jul 2022

Gareth Bale makes LAFC debut as team triumph over Nashville

Gareth Bale makes LAFC debut as team triumph over Nashville

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 4:51 AM

Gareth Bale has debuted for his new Major League team, Los Angeles Football Club, as the side triumphed over Nashville Soccer Club 2-1.

Bale was unveiled by Los Angeles FC earlier in the month, having agreed to a one-year deal which will help his preparations for Wales’ World Cup finals appearance in Qatar.

He was brought on for the end of the game and impressed with his first touch at the club after only five minutes, pulling off a stunning backheel pass.

Bale, who turns 33 at the end of this week, earlier revealed he has longer-term ambitions with LA and sees no reason why he will not remain Stateside well beyond the terms of his current deal.

Bale said: “I haven’t come here just to be here for six or 12 months, I’ve come here to try to be here as long as possible.

“I want to try to leave my mark on this team, and being here gives me the best possible chance to make it to the Euros and maybe one more. I feel like I’m here to play a big part.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media