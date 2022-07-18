‘The Goalie’ Andy Goram to be remembered at funeral service in Glasgow

Rangers players and fans will pay their last respects to goalkeeper Andy Goram at a funeral service in Glasgow.

The former Ibrox and Scotland player, known simply to many as “The Goalie”, died after a short battle with oesophageal cancer.

The 58-year-old will be remembered at a service at Wellington Church in Glasgow on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of that, wreaths will be laid at at Glasgow’s Ibrox stadium, where Goram was part of the squad that won nine Scottish championship titles in a row

Born in Bury, Goram began his career at Oldham Athletic before moving north to play for Edinburgh side Hibernian, then signing for Rangers.

After his time at Ibrox he played for a number of teams in both Scotland and England, including Notts County, Sheffield United and Motherwell for three seasons, as well as spells at Manchester United, Coventry, Queen of the South and then lastly Elgin City.

As well as representing Scotland at football, he also played for the country as a cricketer – and is the only person to have played a first-class international match at cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.

After his death, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed Goram as “one of Scotland’s all-time football greats”.