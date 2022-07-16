Search

16 Jul 2022

Blackbeard tackles Prix Robert Papin challenge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jul 2022 8:07 PM

Blackbeard will try to return to winning form as he tackles Sunday’s Darley Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly.

Unbeaten in his first three runs for Aidan O’Brien, including the Group Three Marble Hill Stakes, Blackbeard suffered his first defeat when fourth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He then narrowly failed to fend off Shartash in the Railway Stakes, but will try his luck again in the French Group Two.

O’Brien said: “He’s in good form. He’s a very hardy horse and is taking his racing very well. He seems to have travelled over well and they are happy with him.”

The trainer also fields The Antarctic, who won his first two but came home seventh in the Norfolk Stakes before a taking a narrow third back at Listed level.

O’Brien added: “He had a good run the last day. He missed the break a little bit and lost a couple of lengths, he was coming home well.”

Andre Fabre’s Belbek is the leading home-trained hope with Lova, Vicious Harry and Bottle Of Bubbles completing the six-strong field.

