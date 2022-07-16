Search

16 Jul 2022

Minzaal hits Hackwood target at Newbury

Minzaal hits Hackwood target at Newbury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jul 2022 4:28 PM

Owen Burrow’s classy operator Minzaal bounced back to his best to pick up the Group Three bet365 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

It was the four-year-old’s first success since landing the Gimcrack during an impressive juvenile season and he justified his handler’s decision to lower his sights slightly, having taken part in some hot sprinting contests since.

Wokingham winner Rohaan looked likely to back-up his Royal Ascot success when hitting the front a furlong from home, but it was the 4-1 co-favourite who took command in the closing stages and hit the line strongly in the hands of Jim Crowley.

Rohaan faded into fourth in the final half-furlong with Go Bears Go and Dubawi Legend finishing second and third respectively having always been to the fore towards the stands rail.

It was a second victory in the race in three years for Burrows, who adds to Tabdeed’s success in 2020, and his 10th winner of the season saw him land a big Saturday prize for the second weekend in a row following Anmaat’s victory in last weekend’s John Smith’s Cup at York.

Crowley said: “I was really pleased with him. I really thought he was going to win at Royal Ascot, so I was disappointed. He travelled a bit too well at Ascot that day and with the cheekpieces off, he did well. He coped with the ground.

“His action and his best form would suggest he is better with a bit of cut.

“He didn’t surprise me in regards to ground today as he is a very high-class horse, who won a Gimcrack and was second in a Middle Park.

“It is just nice we have got him back on track and hopefully he will step up into Group One company. It’s nice to have winners like this on big days.”

Burrows: “We went to Ascot and thought he was in great nick and we tried something – putting the cheekpieces on him and it didn’t work. Jim just felt he travelled a bit too well off a strong pace and he was bang there a furlong and a half down, but within that last furlong he was a spent force. We went back to what we know and we are thrilled to get him back.

“It is what it is. If we could all turn back time we would all be geniuses, wouldn’t we?

“He is so laid back, so we thought we would just try something, but it didn’t work, so you live and learn.

“He handles that fast ground but Jim is adamant he is better with a bit of cut. Who knows what it will be at Haydock, but quite often there is a little bit of juice up there, so the Sprint Cup is on the cards.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media