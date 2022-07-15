Search

15 Jul 2022

Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessey on two-year deal from Burnley

Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessey on two-year deal from Burnley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 10:53 AM

Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey from Burnley.

The 35-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at the City Ground ahead of Forest’s return to the Premier League.

He will challenge Dean Henderson for the gloves following the latter’s season-long loan move from Manchester United and boasts 183 Premier League appearances to date.

The Wales international said: “I’ve come up against Forest a lot in the past and it’s a fantastic club.

“There’s a great fanbase and the atmosphere at the City Ground is up there with the best in the game. It’ll be a different level now that we’re back in the Premier League.

“I have also played with and against a few of the Forest players. It’s a very exciting time to come on board and I can’t wait to get involved and start training here at the Nigel Doughty Academy.”

Hennessey, who played just two times for the Clarets last season, joins a growing Welsh contingent in the East Midlands, where he will play alongside international team-mates Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams.

Boss Steve Cooper added: “Wayne is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven himself at the highest level over many years.

“He’s helped Wales reach new heights in the international game and he has a wealth of Premier League experience.

“However, Wayne is also a great character and he is a very strong addition to the Nottingham Forest dressing room.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media