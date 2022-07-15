Nottingham Forest sign Wayne Hennessey on two-year deal from Burnley

Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey from Burnley.
The 35-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at the City Ground ahead of Forest’s return to the Premier League.
He will challenge Dean Henderson for the gloves following the latter’s season-long loan move from Manchester United and boasts 183 Premier League appearances to date.
The Wales international said: “I’ve come up against Forest a lot in the past and it’s a fantastic club.
“There’s a great fanbase and the atmosphere at the City Ground is up there with the best in the game. It’ll be a different level now that we’re back in the Premier League.
“I have also played with and against a few of the Forest players. It’s a very exciting time to come on board and I can’t wait to get involved and start training here at the Nigel Doughty Academy.”
Hennessey, who played just two times for the Clarets last season, joins a growing Welsh contingent in the East Midlands, where he will play alongside international team-mates Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams.
Boss Steve Cooper added: “Wayne is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven himself at the highest level over many years.
“He’s helped Wales reach new heights in the international game and he has a wealth of Premier League experience.
“However, Wayne is also a great character and he is a very strong addition to the Nottingham Forest dressing room.”
Staff representatives and members of the Board Management with some of the design team at the contract signing | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
UPMC ambassadors, Lee Chin (Wexford hurler) and Phil Healy (Olympic athlete) attended the official opening of the new clinic | PICTURES: Andres Poveda
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.