The Open day one: Plenty to look forward to as the action starts at St Andrews

Former winner Paul Lawrie got the 150th Open Championship under way in cool conditions at St Andrews.

The 53-year-old Scot, victor in 1999 at Carnoustie and originally given the honour of teeing off first on the Old Course 12 years ago, was first off at 6.35am.

A prevailing wind from the west meant most of the outward nine was into the breeze but it was not strong enough to cause any issues for the early starters, although it was forecast to pick up later in the day.

Lawrie and his playing partners Webb Simpson, the 2012 US Open champion, and Min-Woo Lee all made par at the 355-yard first.

McIlroy braced for difficult challenge

Rory McIlroy was expecting St Andrews to play tough and get tougher as he began his latest Open challenge.

The 2014 champion was due to tee off at 9.58am at the Old Course alongside defending champion Collin Morikawa and last week’s Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele.

There have been suggestions the game’s modern big-hitters could make the course look straightforward but, with fast and firm ground and likely wind, McIlroy is not convinced.

He said: “I think with the condition of the golf course, with a little bit of breeze, you can bomb it around here and hit driver and get it close to the greens, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to make birdies from those positions.

“I just think with the way the golf course is playing and how firm and fast it is, it’s just going to get super tricky by the end of the week.”

McIlroy believes the conditions could even play into the hands of none other than Tiger Woods.

“It’s going to be a game of chess this week, and no one’s been better at playing that sort of chess game on a golf course than Tiger over the last 20 years,” he said.

Course specialists?

As a two-time Open winner over the Old Course, Woods inevitably heads the field when it comes to specialist knowledge of the famous Fife links. Other past St Andrews victors who could again challenge include Zach Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen. Tyrrell Hatton may also fancy his chances, having excelled in the Dunhill Links Championship. Although that event only features two rounds at the Old Course, Hatton won in 2016 and 2017 and came runner-up in 2018.

Tweet of the day

@McIlroyRory putting on a show in front of the fans at the Road Hole⛳️#The150thOpen

Key tee times

0635: Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

0814: Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

0958: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1009: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

1326: Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

1459: Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

1510: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner

Weather forecast

A dry and bright start was expected on Thursday but with cloud building up during the day. Sunny spells are expected to continue but showers are possible in the afternoon. Light winds in the morning, with gusts of 15-20mph later.