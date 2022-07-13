Search

13 Jul 2022

Chloe Kelly insists England are fully focused after record Norway win

Chloe Kelly insists England are fully focused after record Norway win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Jul 2022 6:32 PM

Chloe Kelly has stressed the importance of England not getting carried away after Monday’s historic 8-0 thrashing of Norway.

The Euros hosts pulled off the competition’s biggest ever win as they blew away the Norwegians at the Amex Stadium in their second group game and secured a place in the quarter-finals.

Next up the Lionesses wrap up their group fixtures by playing Northern Ireland, who cannot reach the last eight, at St Mary’s on Friday, before returning to Brighton five days later to face either Spain or Denmark for a spot in the semis.

Winger Kelly said: “I think everyone’s in a positive mood, the vibe in the camp is really good and looking forward to Friday now.

“Everyone was absolutely buzzing (after the match on Monday), it was nice to see our families in the crowd as well and share that moment with them. But we focus on Friday now and we can’t get too carried away.”

Boss Sarina Wiegman had spoken in the aftermath of the Norway game about England staying “grounded” and that was echoed by Kelly.

She added: “It is about staying grounded, not getting too carried away with an 8-0 win, with one result. It doesn’t define us in this tournament. We just need to focus on the next game and prepare right for that.”

After opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford last week, England gave a clear demonstration of their attacking potency on Monday as they took their unbeaten record under Wiegman to 93 goals scored in 16 matches.

Kelly has emphasised that the team “want to be ruthless in front of goal every game, no matter what the opposition”.

The 24-year-old Manchester City player made Wiegman’s Euros squad after recovering from an ACL injury to return to action in April and has come off the bench in both of England’s group games so far.

“The freedom that we have (under Wiegman) is brilliant and I think that shows when we are going forward,” Kelly said.

“It is exciting to watch and from the bench it is really exciting seeing the forwards just play free and enjoying themselves in the final third.

“I think that is when the quality is so good, when you have that no pressure. It’s just – go and enjoy yourself, and create and score.”

Asked about the possibility of rotation on Friday and her hopes of making a start, Kelly said: “I think it’s just we’re all fighting for a place, we all have to train well.

“On the training pitch the quality is brilliant so far this tournament and I think the players that haven’t got a chance on the pitch yet, we all bring quality onto the training pitch, which I think lifts the group as well.

“I think we all have to be ready for the moment, and training is competitive, which helps come game day.”

Lotte Wubben-Moy was back in training on Wednesday following her absence after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Football Association has also announced Wubben-Moy’s fellow defender Demi Stokes will not be involved in the Northern Ireland match because of a “minor knee injury”, adding that the full-back “will follow an individual programme in the coming days to aid her preparation for next Wednesday’s quarter-final”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media