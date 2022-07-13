Search

13 Jul 2022

Bath meetings moved to Southwell

13 Jul 2022 3:40 PM

Bath’s two remaining fixtures in July have been switched to Southwell due to concerns about the ground.

The track raced on Monday on ground that was described as firm and with the current spell of dry weather forecast to continue for the next few weeks, the British Horseracing Authority and ARC, which runs both courses, feel a venue switch is prudent.

The race programme for the July 20 card will remain the same, while the only amendment to the programme for July 29 is that the two races scheduled to be run over 10 furlongs will take place over 11 furlongs, as Southwell does not have a 10-furlong start.

Mark Spincer, managing director of ARC’s racing division, said: “With another two weeks of dry and sunny conditions forecast, we are grateful to the BHA for working with us to transfer the two remaining fixtures at Bath in July to Southwell.

“This decision has been taken in the interest of participants, given Bath’s unique inability to water, and the likelihood of further drying of the racing surface.”

