Bolger fields Boundless Ocean in search of ninth Meld success

Boundless Ocean bids to provide trainer Jim Bolger a joint-record ninth victory in the Green Room Meld Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday.

The son of New Approach shed his maiden tag at the Foxrock venue in April, and was only narrowly denied by Cairde Go Deo on his return to the track for last month’s King George V Cup.

Boundless Ocean failed to land a telling blow in the Irish Derby on his latest appearance, but drops in distance and class for this nine-furlong Group Three.

Bolger, who is one short of Dermot Weld’s tally of wins in the race, said: “I’m very happy with Boundless Ocean since the Irish Derby. He has shown a liking for the course and distance and the conditions and has been very consistent. I expect a good performance.”

Boundless Ocean is one of six declared runners, with Joseph O’Brien’s 2020 winner Patrick Sarsfield bidding to regain his crown in first-time cheekpieces.

The field is headed by Mick Halford’s Bear Story, who must carry a penalty for a Group Three success at Dundalk in September and has finished second in Group Two company since.

“He’s in good form. He’s been amazingly consistent this year at a good level,” said Halford.

“Dropping back a furlong to a mile and one, I wouldn’t see it as a major problem. He’s a very easy ride. He’s a horse that settles really well but he would see it out really strong.

“He’s always shown us plenty. He’s really come into his own now with age. He’s quite a big horse, he’s really strengthened up.

“His form would suggest there would be big a one in him. On his rating and on his form, he deserves to have his day and I think he will.”

The Ger Lyons-trained course winner Georgeville, Aidan O’Brien’s Howth and Limerick scorer Trevaunance, trained by Jessica Harrington, complete the line-up.