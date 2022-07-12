Search

12 Jul 2022

Jasprit Bumrah stars as England blown away for 110 in first ODI against India

12 Jul 2022 4:27 PM

England were blown away for 110 in the first one-day international against India, as their strongest batting line-up since the 2019 World Cup final was shredded by Jasprit Bumrah at The Kia Oval.

The hosts welcomed back Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root from Test duty, with the trio having missed the T20 series defeat. They lined up alongside captain Jos Buttler in an ODI for the first time since that famous day at Lord’s three years ago.

But things went spectacularly wrong as England’s star-studded top six recorded four ducks. Stokes and Root lasted just three balls between them, with Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone also failing to score.

Bumrah took four wickets in a sizzling first spell and returned to finish things off as he recorded career-best figures of six for 19, leaving England all out with 24.4 overs unused.

With Buttler out for 30 and the scoreboard teetering at 68 for eight, they were on course for a new record low score. But they ticked past their previous mark of 86 thanks to a stand of 35 between David Willey and Brydon Carse.

