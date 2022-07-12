Oaks rematch still on the cards at the Curragh

Epsom one-two Tuesday and Emily Upjohn are among 11 fillies still in contention for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.
So impressive in winning at Sandown and York in the spring, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn was all the rage to claim Classic glory in last month’s Cazoo Oaks.
But after a tardy start, the daughter of Sea The Stars narrowly failed to reel in Tuesday, with Aidan O’Brien’s filly clinging on by a short head.
Tuesday subsequently finished a disappointing fourth in her bid to beat the boys in the Irish Derby, though, and Emily Upjohn will be a warm order to exact her revenge this weekend.
Tuesday is just one of five confirmations for O’Brien, who has already won the Irish Oaks on six occasions. The Ballydoyle handler has also confirmed Emily Dickinson, History, Perotan and Toy.
Magical Lagoon is a major contender for Jessica Harrington following victory in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Harrington could also saddle course and distance maiden winner Fennela.
The Ger Lyons-trained Cairde Go Deo has won Listed races at Navan and Leopardstown on her last two starts, but faces a significant step up in class.
Paddy Twomey’s Show Of Stars and Tranquil Lady from Joseph O’Brien’s yard complete the acceptors.
