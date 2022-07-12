Search

12 Jul 2022

Oaks rematch still on the cards at the Curragh

Oaks rematch still on the cards at the Curragh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 3:37 PM

Epsom one-two Tuesday and Emily Upjohn are among 11 fillies still in contention for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

So impressive in winning at Sandown and York in the spring, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn was all the rage to claim Classic glory in last month’s Cazoo Oaks.

But after a tardy start, the daughter of Sea The Stars narrowly failed to reel in Tuesday, with Aidan O’Brien’s filly clinging on by a short head.

Tuesday subsequently finished a disappointing fourth in her bid to beat the boys in the Irish Derby, though, and Emily Upjohn will be a warm order to exact her revenge this weekend.

Tuesday is just one of five confirmations for O’Brien, who has already won the Irish Oaks on six occasions. The Ballydoyle handler has also confirmed Emily Dickinson, History, Perotan and Toy.

Magical Lagoon is a major contender for Jessica Harrington following victory in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Harrington could also saddle course and distance maiden winner Fennela.

The Ger Lyons-trained Cairde Go Deo has won Listed races at Navan and Leopardstown on her last two starts, but faces a significant step up in class.

Paddy Twomey’s Show Of Stars and Tranquil Lady from Joseph O’Brien’s yard complete the acceptors.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media