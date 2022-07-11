Midfielder Cheick Doucoure joins Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Cheick Doucoure from Lens on a five-year deal.
The Mali international, who played 34 times in Ligue 1 last season, has agreed to a contract that will keep him at Selhurst Park until 2027 for a fee reported to be close to £20million.
He said: “I’m very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player. I’m proud to be at Palace today.”
The 22-year-old becomes Palace’s third signing of the summer following the previous arrivals of Malcolm Ebiowei and Sam Johnstone.
Chairman Steve Parish added: “Cheick’s arrival is yet another statement of intent, demonstrating our ambition to further improve the squad this summer.
“We are extremely confident that Cheick will adapt seamlessly to the rigours of the Premier League and that he will contribute positively to the squad, and I wish him all the very best for his time with us.”
Bridget Moran, Anna Brouder, Andy Blashkiv, Jamie Herlihy, Clare Sammon donating cheque to Tommy Grey of Irish Red Cross, Ger O'Connor IRC, Iryna Blashkiv, Rita O'Grady and Alice Murphy
This derelict property in Thomondgate has been earmarked for acquisition by Limerick City and County Council | PICTURE: Google Streetview
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.