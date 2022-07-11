Artorius to stay in Europe and target Prix Maurice De Gheest

Australian sprinter Artorius will remain in Europe for a crack at another Group One having run with great credit in the July Cup.
Sam and Anthony Freedman’s speedball backed up his excellent run when third in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot by filling the same spot behind Alcohol Free in Saturday’s July Cup at Newmarket.
The decision has now been taken to remain in the Northern Hemisphere for a little while longer and given his style of running, the six-and-a-half-furlongs of Deauville’s Prix Maurice de Gheest, his next confirmed target, should be right up his street.
A tweet from Anthony Freedman read: “After another terrific performance in Saturday’s July Cup where he placed third, Artorius will remain in Europe for a tilt at the Group One Prix Maurice De Gheest (1300m) at Deauville on August 7.
“We are super proud of the horse, having to carry top weight against the older horses.”
