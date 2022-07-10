La Petite Coco in line for York outing

A tilt at the Darley Yorkshire Oaks is looking likely for La Petite Coco.
The Paddy Twomey-trained four-year-old recorded a Group One victory on her first try when taking the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.
That was her seasonal debut and took her winning run to four after ending last term with victory over Love in the Blandford Stakes.
Owned by Team Valor, La Petite Coco also holds an engagement at Goodwood but a trip to the Knavesmire on August 18 is currently preferred.
“She came out of the race great. It was her first run of the year and we could maybe look at the Yorkshire Oaks with her,” said Twomey.
“She’s in the Nassau, but the preference would be the Yorkshire Oaks.”
