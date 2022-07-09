Search

09 Jul 2022

Yorkshire vow to block ‘offensive’ followers after response to Adil Rashid tweet

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 12:14 PM

Yorkshire have said they will block followers on their social media sites who post anything which is “deemed offensive”.

The White Rose county have responded to a series of comments after announcing on Twitter that bowler Adil Rashid was heading to Mecca with his family to celebrate Hajj.

Yorkshire said: “Yorkshire CCC will not tolerate any comments which could be deemed offensive. For this reason we will be removing offensive comments and blocking those who post them from this page.”

In an earlier tweet, Yorkshire wished Rashid and his family a safe journey and “a very warm Hajj”.

The club said: “Yorkshire and England leg spinner Adil Rashid will be completing his Hajj (pilgrimage to mecca) today.

“We wish Adil and his family a very warm Hajj Mubarak, and a safe journey. To all that are celebrating Eid-ul-Adha this weekend, we wish a very warm Eid Mubarak. #OneRose.”

In November last year, Rashid publicly supported county team-mate Azeem Rafiq’s allegation of racism against former Yorkshire and England captain Michael Vaughan.

Rafiq claimed Vaughan made racist comments to a group of Asian team-mates during his time as Yorkshire skipper and Rashid later issued a statement confirming he also recalled the incident.

Vaughan, who has denied the allegations, stepped back from his role as pundit with the BBC last month.

